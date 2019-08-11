LaLiga
Medvedev reaches first Masters final

Daniil Medvedev continued his impressive run at the Rogers Cup, reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 final with a straight-sets win over Karen Khachanov.

Medvedev is yet to drop a set in Montreal and the No.8 seed overcame fellow Russian Khachanov 6-1 7-6 (8-6) in their semi-final on Sunday (AEST).

The 23-year-old moved into his ninth ATP Tour final, and fifth of the year, but first at Masters level.

Medvedev dominated the first set against Khachanov, losing just three points on serve and breaking twice.

Khachanov twice came from a break down in the second set before giving up a 4-2 lead in the tie-break, Medvedev winning four of the final five points to progress.

