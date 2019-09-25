Kovinic halts Gasparyan's back-to-back bid

Stefanie Voegele took the No.2 seed the distance in Wednesday's (AEST) first round and Gasparyan was unable to regroup in time to see off Montenegro's Kovinic in the last 16.

The world No.120 prevailed 7-5 6-4 and will face Sorana Cirstea in the quarter-finals after the No.8 seed came from a set down to beat Ysaline Bonaventure 3-6 6-3 7-5.

Russia's Anna Kalinskaya was another player to claim a comeback victory, seeing off No.6 seed Tatjana Maria 3-6 7-5 6-2, to set up a last-eight showdown with Ukraine's Katarina Zavatska — a straight-sets winner over Tereza Martincova.

No.1 seed Viktoria Kuzmova beat Greet Minnen despite dropping their opener 7-5. A gruelling tiebreak in the decider saw Slovakia's world No.56 through 5-7 6-3 7-6 (7).

Continuing a theme, Timea Babos took the first set 6-2 against France's Pauline Parmentier but subsided to a 2-6 6-4 6-3 loss.

Kristyna Pliskova overcame Katarzyna Kawa 7-5 3-6 6-4 to secure her spot as Kuzmova's next opponent.

Alison van Uytvanck brought some Belgian cheer amid the losses for Minnen and Bonaventure by breezing past Monica Niculescu 6-2 6-1. She takes on Parmentier next.