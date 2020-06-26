EFL Championship
Tennis

Ivanisevic the latest to contract coronavirus

Goran Ivanisevic, the former Wimbledon champion who now coaches Novak Djokovic, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Getty Images

The Croatian announced the news on Instagram, revealing it took a third test to confirm he had been infected.

Ivanisevic, 48, was a director of the Adria Tour, the recent ill-fated set of tournaments that Djokovic put on in an effort to raise money for charity.

Four Adria Tour players, including world No.1 Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ivanisevic wrote: "Unfortunately, after two negative tests in the past 10 days, I have just found out that I tested positive for COVID-19.

"I feel good and don't have any symptoms. I would like to inform everyone who has been in contact with me that I tested positive and ask them to take extra good care of themselves and their loved ones.

"I will continue to self-isolate as I have been doing already. I wish everyone who got infected a speedy recovery."

Ivanisevic, who was famously a wild-card entrant when he landed the 2001 Wimbledon title, was closely involved in the Zadar leg of the tour last weekend, mixing with Djokovic and a host of leading men's tennis stars as they visited Croatia.

News tennis Coronavirus
Previous Thiem 'sorry' for Adria Tour COVID chaos
Read
Thiem 'sorry' for Adria Tour COVID chaos
Next Davis Cup, Fed Cup postponed until 2021
Read
Davis Cup, Fed Cup postponed until 2021

Latest Stories