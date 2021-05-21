Halep forced to withdraw from French Open

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 2018 winner in Paris suffered a tear in her left calf while playing against Angelique Kerber at the Italian Open in Rome last week.

Halep posted a statement on Twitter on Saturday (AEST) confirming she will not recover in time to take part in the second grand slam of the season, which begins in Paris on 24 May.

It’s with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from @rolandgarros this year. Unfortunately the tear in my left calf needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short. Withdrawing from a Grand Slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but pic.twitter.com/XiGJxAJMOp — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) May 21, 2021

"It's with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros this year,” the world number three said.

"Unfortunately the tear in my left calf muscle needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short.

"Withdrawing from a grand slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but it is the right and only decision to make.

"The thought of not being in Paris fills me with sadness, but I will focus my energy on recovery, staying positive and getting back on court as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Roland Garros 2022, I am coming for you! A bientot [see you soon!]"

Halep defeated Sloane Stephens to win the clay-court tournament three years ago, having previously lost finals in 2014 and 2017.

The 29-year-old Romanian, who also won Wimbledon in 2019, made the quarter-finals at the Australian Open back in February, her run in Melbourne ended by Serena Williams.