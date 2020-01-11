Del Potro, Andreescu withdraw from Australian Open

Del Potro, 31, is yet to return to the ATP Tour since undergoing surgery in June last year in the latest setback of an injury-ravaged career.

The 2009 US Open champion's comeback will not come at Melbourne Park, with his withdrawal from the year's first Major confirmed on Sunday (AEDT).

"Our two-time quarter-finalist Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2020 as he continues to recover from a knee injury," the tournament announced via its official Twitter account.

"Wishing you all the best with your recovery @delpotrojuan. We hope to see you back in Australia soon."

Del Potro has played just one Australian Open since 2015, reaching the third round two years ago.

He missed three of the four grand slams last year, having looked to be nearing his best again in 2018, when he reached the US Open final, French Open semis and Wimbledon quarters.

The 2020 Australian Open starts on 20 January

Andreescu, the reigning women's US Open champion, reported that the knee injury she sustained at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen has failed to heal in time for a tilt at Melbourne Park.

"My rehab is going well, I feel better and stronger every day," she said via her Twitter account.

"But after discussing it with my team and following the recommendation of the doctors, the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year.

"t was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body."