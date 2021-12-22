Bencic's 'severe symptoms' after positive test

World number 23 Bencic returned a positive test, along with Ons Jabeur, after competing at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The pair are the third and fourth players to have tested positive after travelling to the Abu Dhabi event, after 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu and 20-time major winner Rafael Nadal.

"Unfortunately and even though I am fully vaccinated, I recently tested positive for Covid-19," Bencic wrote on Twitter.

"I am currently isolating and taking all precautionary [measures] to get through this as best as possible as I am experiencing quite severe symptoms (fever, aches, chills)."

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship typically serves as a warm-up event prior to the Australian Open which is due to begin on 17 January in Melbourne.

World number 10 Ons Jabeur, who defeated Bencic in Abu Dhabi, is experiencing "strong symptoms" and isolating in her native Tunisia.