Brad Thorn kept the same XV that started the Reds' impressive 26-7 win against the table-topping Brumbies last weekend and they came out on top against the Rebels, who only reached the qualifying final thanks to a last-gasp try against Western Force.

Jordan Petaia got the Reds off and running in the ninth minute when he intercepted a pass from Matt Toomua and sprinted 60 metres to touch down.

Toomua and James O'Connor traded penalties before Petaia went off because of a head knock, and, after he was joined on the sidelines by Chris Feauai-Sautia, Marika Koroibete helped restore parity with a fine score before half-time.

O'Connor converted a try for Lukhan Salakaia-Loto between the Rebels being hurt by Australia internationals Dane Haylett-Petty and Toomua being forced to leave the pitch with injuries.

Reece Hodge took over kicking duties for the visitors and split the posts with a penalty but O'Connor restored the Reds' seven-point cushion.

The Rebels also lost Australia hooker Jordan Uelese to an arm problem and Filipo Daugunu finished the job for the Reds in the 75th minute.