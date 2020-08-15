Reds go second after beating Rebels

A Matt Toomua penalty put the visitors ahead after a spell of early dominance on Saturday, but the Queensland side responded in style to move to within two points of the Brumbies at the top of the table.

Jordan Petaia, back in the side after missing last weekend's defeat to the Waratahs after of the loss of his father, marked his return with the first try of the match before Brandon Paenga-Amosa crossed and James O'Connor converted to make it 14-3.

The Rebels, who had been on a three-game winning run, struggled to break down a resilient home rearguard in the second half and Isi Naisarani was penalised for a knock-on when it looked as though they would reduce the deficit.

Jock Campbell secured the bonus-point win six minutes from time, racing clear after being released by O'Connor, as the Rebels slipped to fourth in the five-team ladder.