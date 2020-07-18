Jordie Barrett ruins brother Beauden's return

The return of Beauden Barrett to Wellington dominated the pre-match narrative and he was beaten by Ngani Laumape for a superb opening score for the Canes.

New Zealand's star five-eighth responded with the Blues' first try and Dalton Papali'I also crossed for the visitors, but 15 unanswered points – with Reed Prinsep and Dane Coles dotting down – had the Canes 22-15 ahead.

The momentum swung again as Akira Ioane and Kurt Eklund scored tries to put the Blues ahead going into the final 10 minutes.

However, the drama was not finished and Asafo Aumua went over out wide to leave Jordie Barrett a tough conversion attempt, which he brilliantly stuck through the posts to settle a breathless encounter.

The Canes are now third in the table having won three of their five matches, one place and one point behind the Blues.