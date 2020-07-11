Crusaders end Blues' winning start

Both sides came into the game at Orangetheory Stadium with three wins out of three and it was the Blues who suffered a first defeat.

Defending champions the Crusaders were 7-6 down at half-time in Christchurch, Mark Telea opening the scoring with a finish in the corner after being picked out by Otere Black, who added the extras.

Two Richie Mo'unga penalties were all Scott Robertson's side could muster in the first half and Rieko Ioane's try extended the Blues' lead after a penalty apiece for both sides.

The Crusaders clicked into gear to take the upper hand, though, Mitchell Drummond crossing after a powerful run down the left from George Bridge.

Will Jordan added another try late on and livewire fly-half Mo'unga finished with 16 points from the tee as the Crusaders moved six points clear of their opponents at the top of the table.