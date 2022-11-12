St Johnstone v Motherwell November 12, 2022 23:20 5:35 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Motherwell WATCH SPFL LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Motherwell St Johnstone Football SPFL -Latest Videos 3:59 min Serie A: Bologna v Sassuolo 2:45 min Ligue 1: Rennes v Toulouse 2:05 min 2. Bundesliga: Eintracht Braunschweig v Hansa Rost 1:30 min Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal 5:35 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Motherwell 5:03 min SPFL: St Mirren v Rangers 5:00 min SPFL: Kilmarnock v Hibernian 4:56 min SPFL: Hearts v Livingston 3:40 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Dundee United 5:23 min SPFL: Celtic v Ross County