The hosts fell behind when Liam Gordon put the visitors ahead on 38 minutes, but Sam Cosgrove equalised from the spot in first half stoppage-time.

Ash Taylor sealed all three points when he netted 10 minutes after the restart as St Johnstone ended the game with 10 men when Callum Hendry was sent off in the final minute of normal time.

Elsewhere, Livingston's unbeaten run since David Martindale took charge extended to six games with a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock, while St Mirren beat nine-man Ross County 2-0.

Nicky Clark's late equaliser salvaged a 1-1 draw for Dundee United at home to Motherwell, which slipped down the table to ninth after appeals against forfeit wins over Kilmarnock and St Mirren were lodged on Sunday (AEDT).

Motherwell had been awarded 3-0 victories over both after games were postponed because of coronavirus infections.

Hamilton was also awarded a 3-0 win over St Mirren, but the points from all three games have now been rescinded until the appeal process is completed.