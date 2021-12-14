Rogic slams home winner for Celtic December 14, 2021 02:01 1:38 min Socceroos star Tom Rogic scored the only goal as Celtic beat Motherwell 1-0 to keep the pressure on Rangers at the top of the SPFL standings. WATCH Tom Rogic in the SPFL LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | AVAILABLE via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Celtic Football Tom Rogic Socceroos Aussies Abroad SPFL -Latest Videos 1:38 min Rogic slams home winner for Celtic 3:36 min Cadiz snaps losing streak as Granada steals point 4:02 min Roma breaks losing streak with Spezia win 0:35 min Alves nervous ahead of Barcelona return 0:51 min PSG to face Real Madrid in last 16 after re-draw 0:51 min Barcelona draws Napoli in UEL knockout stage 2:07 min Xavi rues points that got away 1:32 min Simeone won't give up on title despite derby loss 4:07 min Pochettino challenges PSG to build on Monaco win 5:31 min Betis locks in third with Real Sociedad thumping