Motherwell v Ross County January 15, 2023 01:00 5:02 min SPFL: Motherwell v Ross County WATCH the Scottish Premiership LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Motherwell Ross County Football SPFL -Latest Videos 1:30 min Premier League: Everton v Southampton 1:30 min Off-field issues not to blame for Everton woe 5:02 min SPFL: Motherwell v Ross County 4:30 min SPFL: Hibernian v Dundee United 4:15 min Inter midfielder Gagliardini likely to depart 4:44 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Livingston 5:41 min SPFL: Hearts v St Mirren 0:23 min Ronaldo team-mate Ospina fractures elbow 2:30 min CHAN 2023: DR Congo v Uganda 2:21 min CHAN 2023: Ethiopia v Mozambique