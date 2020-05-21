The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) announced the 2019-2020 campaign could not be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic after consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs.

Celtic retained the title after the final standings were calculated on a points-per-game basis, just as the Championship, League One and League Two tables were.

Neil Lennon's side was 13 points clear of arch-rival Rangers, which had a game in hand, with eight matches to play when the season was halted in March amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Hearts dropped into the Championship, having been four points adrift of second-bottom Hamilton Academical. Dundee United were previously crowned champions of the second tier.Glasgow giant Celtic can celebrate being crowned champion of Scotland nine times in a row for a second time, having also achieved the feat under Jock Stein in the 1973-1974 season.