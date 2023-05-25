The 18-year-old attacker, who joined the Gorgie club on loan from Newcastle United in January after signing for the Premier League outfit from Central Coast Mariners, came off the bench at Ibrox on Wednesday night to score his first Jambos goal and grab a 2-2 draw with Rangers.

Hearts, under interim boss Steven Naismith, lost out to Aberdeen in their bid for third place but remain two points ahead of Hibs.

🇦🇺Kuol to the rescue!! Aussie prodigy Garang Kuol steps up as @JamTarts snatch the equaliser DEEP in stoppage time to deny @RangersFC the win!



📱Head to https://t.co/aq6dXmcOu1 for HIGHLIGHTS + REACTION#SPL #RANHEA pic.twitter.com/cu6O7W2Ean — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 24, 2023

Australia international Kuol spoke about his last-gasp leveller, saying: “It was a good moment and hopefully the first of many.” as he spoke positively about the last game of the season.

Looking ahead to the last games of the season, he said: “We’ve beaten them two out of three times this year.

“There have been some convincing wins but the last game of the season, a derby, it’s going to be a tough match.

“The boys are ready, we are focused and we will go out all guns blazing.

“The boys have worked hard. Obviously, tough periods come by. To be in the position we are in now shows the perseverance that the boys have, especially since Naisy has come in.

“He has got us working and to finish fourth, I think the boys can hold their heads high.”

Kuol has struggled for game time since arriving in Edinburgh but still considers his experience in Scottish football beneficial to his development.

He said: “People look at the game time as a negative, and obviously it’s not ideal.

“At the end of the day, what I’m doing in training every day is what makes me a better player. A lot of people look past that, look at the game time and they make it a whole negative story.

“I’m very happy that I came here, I’ve met some wonderful people, the coaches, and hopefully I can just keep developing.

“It (goal) just shows perseverance and the hard work I did behind the scenes on the training pitch every day.

“I just thought, ‘finally’. Obviously it’s been a tough period and just to get that goal was like a sigh of relief.”