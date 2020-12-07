Celtic, aiming for a record 10th title in a row, has two games in hand over its bitter Glasgow rival but Lennon is under mounting pressure after just one win in five league games.

Kemar Roofe scored the opener for Rangers in the first half before James Tavernier netted his 16th goal in all competitions this season in the 56th minute against the side which last week knocked Celtic out of the Scottish League Cup.

A Callum Morris own goal and a late strike by Jermain Defoe in his 800th career appearance added gloss to the scoreline as Rangers extended their unbeaten run this season to 25 matches.

"Another strong performance at a tricky place to come to," Gerrard said. "It's a team full of confidence and I'm sure all week they were saying 'Let's do the same to them as we did to Celtic'.

"The players showed a lot of quality to go and hurt Ross County at times. A pleasing performance.

"(James Tavernier) is certainly playing at a very consistent level. I've never seen him at this level game-to-game, and he's got hunger."

Rangers' win heaped the pressure on Celtic to respond in the later kick-off but it was unable to force a win.

Chris Kane put St Johnstone ahead in the 79th minute and the visitor held out for the point after substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi headed an equaliser four minutes later.

Since Celtic won 2-0 at St Johnstone two months ago, it has recorded just two victories in 12 matches.

"I'm annoyed, I'm frustrated," Lennon said. "We're trying everything with them. They're feeling it, there's no question of it, you can see that in their body language and their performances."

But the Celtic boss said he could still rescue the situation.

"Can I turn it around? Yeah, of course I can," Lennon said. "Will I get the time to do it? Well, I've already been told that the club are with me but it's a results-driven business and at the minute the results aren't what they should be.

"The results aren't good enough. It will improve, I've no question of that."