Celtic's bid to wrap up the league title at home hit an early snag, after Hearts took a surprise lead in the third minute through Ellis Simms.

But Ange Postecoglou's men regrouped, with two goals in quick succession through its Japanese contingent, Daizen Maeda equalising in the 30th minute, before Kyogo Furuhashi gave Celtic the lead seven minutes later.

The win over Hearts sees Celtic crowned champion of Scotland for the 52nd time.