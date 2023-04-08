MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

A gripping game at Celtic Park saw the hosts pour more cold water on their rivals' diminishing title chances, as Michael Beale's side failed to cut the gap.

Kyogo Furuhashi gave Celtic the lead in the 26th minute, before a sumptuous James Tavernier free-kick pulled Rangers level just before the break.

Another for Kyogo restored the hosts' lead before Jota extended it, though Celtic was made to sweat after Tavernier headed in another with little more than 10 minutes remaining – his 100th Rangers goal.

Kyogo had the ball in the net after just five minutes but was denied by an offside flag, with a typically frenetic start to the game leading to numerous misplaced passes from both teams.

There was controversy in the 19th minute when Alfredo Morelos turned the ball in at the far post from a Rangers corner, only for referee Kevin Clancy to disallow it for a foul on Alistair Johnston that looked a harsh call, though the video assistant referee (VAR) turned down the chance to call for a review.

Salt was rubbed into the visitors' wounds seven minutes later when neat work from Matt O'Riley on the left saw him cut the ball back to Kyogo, who took a touch before turning and finishing well to Allan McGregor's left.

Rangers levellled just before half-time though after Tavernier fired home an inch-perfect strike from 25 yards to Joe Hart's right that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Kyogo restored Celtic's lead just after the hour mark when Ben Davies made a mess of a clearance, giving the Japan international a simple finish when presented with the loose ball.

Another Rangers defensive error in the 73rd minute saw John Souttar mishit a backpass attempt, allowing Jota to run in and round McGregor before rolling the ball into the net.

Tavernier met a Borna Barisic cross to head in at the far post to reduce the deficit to one again, and almost headed in an equaliser on the other side of the goal minutes later, but Celtic held on to all but end this season's title race.