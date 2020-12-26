WATCH Rangers v Celtic LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The result is a welcome boost ahead of next weekend's Old Firm visit to Rangers after fans had protested outside Celtic Park last month for boss Neil Lennon to be sacked.

The message appeared to have got through to the Hoops, who claimed another vital league win on top of lifting the Scottish Cup last weekend.

In horrendous weather conditions as wind and rain lashed over New Douglas Park, Celtic had to be patient against second-bottom Hamilton.

However, the floodgates opened after Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring from the penalty spot as the France Under-21 international then teed up Leigh Griffiths for his third goal in as many games.

David Turnbull then tapped home the third after Edouard's header came off the post.

"I thought they were outstanding," Lennon said of his men. "The attitude first of all was brilliant. The body language, everything about the players was spot on and we're looking far more like ourselves."