Watch Celtic v Hearts LIVE NOW May 7, 2022 12:38 Celtic can reclaim the SPFL title with a win over Hearts, in what would cap off a remarkable first season in charge of the Bhoys for Aussie coach Ange Postecoglou. Getty Images CLICK HERE to subscribe to beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT WATCH Celtic v Hearts LIVE NOW on beIN 1 & beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial!! News Celtic Hearts Football SPFL Ange Postecoglou Previous EXCLUSIVE chat with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou Read Next Celtic survives early Hearts attack to clinch titl Read Latest Stories May 7, 2022 13:44 Celtic survives early Hearts attack to seal title May 7, 2022 12:38 Watch Celtic v Hearts LIVE NOW May 7, 2022 12:26 EXCLUSIVE chat with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou May 6, 2022 01:48 Muscat says 'humble' Ange will revel in the moment May 1, 2022 14:53 Sakala strikes to delay Celtic party May 1, 2022 13:08 Watch the Old Firm derby: Celtic v Rangers LIVE April 25, 2022 00:26 Celtic closes in on title with deserved win April 25, 2022 00:24 10-man Rangers gets the win over Motherwell April 11, 2022 06:40 Derby delight for Hearts April 11, 2022 01:28 Celtic smashes seven past St. Johnstone Latest Stories May 7, 2022 13:44 Celtic survives early Hearts attack to seal title May 7, 2022 12:38 Watch Celtic v Hearts LIVE NOW May 7, 2022 12:26 EXCLUSIVE chat with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou May 6, 2022 01:48 Muscat says 'humble' Ange will revel in the moment May 1, 2022 14:53 Sakala strikes to delay Celtic party May 1, 2022 13:08 Watch the Old Firm derby: Celtic v Rangers LIVE April 25, 2022 00:26 Celtic closes in on title with deserved win April 25, 2022 00:24 10-man Rangers gets the win over Motherwell April 11, 2022 06:40 Derby delight for Hearts April 11, 2022 01:28 Celtic smashes seven past St. Johnstone