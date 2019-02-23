Coach Jacques Brunel rung the changes after his side's 44-8 drubbing at the hands of England last time out and was rewarded with a fine display that secured a bonus point.

With the likes of Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez not even in the squad after reportedly criticising the coaching staff in the wake of that Twickenham reverse, France showed a renewed purpose.

The hosts had two tries ruled out in an excellent first-half display, both for knock-ons in the build-up, and the second of those was a stunning effort that saw Gael Fickou gather Romain Ntamack's pinpoint kick before touching down.

Between those disappointments, young five-eighth Ntamack did get Les Bleus up and running against an injury-hit Scotland outfit, which had Josh Strauss available after he was granted special dispensation to play despite losing his passport.

With Brunel's men firmly on the front foot, another attack forced Sam Johnson into conceding a penalty under the posts and Thomas Ramos added the three points.

Scotland finally got a foothold in the contest when, having already seen one attempt strike a post, Greig Laidlaw nailed a penalty to overtake Gavin Hastings as Scotland’s second-highest points-scorer behind Chris Paterson.

Yet after surrendering half-time leads in five of its past seven games, France appeared determined to avoid any further such setbacks as it retained its advantage in professional fashion.

The hosts pulled further clear after a move that saw Mathieu Bastareaud gather his own chip-and-chase, Yoann Huget, who had earlier been sent to the sin-bin, providing a fine finish.

Gregory Alldritt then powered over twice late on to ensure France earned a bonus point, either side of Ali Price's reply.

France faces the prospect of a trip to reigning Six Nations champion Ireland on 11 March (AEDT), the day after Scotland hosts Wales at Murrayfield.