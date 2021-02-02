Farrell, Sexton raring to go ahead of Six Nations February 2, 2021 09:08 2:28 min A 'grateful' England skipper Owen Farrell and his Ireland counterpart Johnny Sexton are ready to go ahead of the Six Nations, which kicks off LIVE on beIN SPORTS this weekend. The Six Nations kicks off LIVE on beIN SPORTS this weekend! | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Rugby Union Johnny Sexton Six Nations Owen Farrell -Latest Videos 3:18 min Wyn Jones rues missing fans at Six Nations 2:28 min Farrell, Sexton raring to go ahead of Six Nations 0:44 min Minamino joins Southampton 0:22 min Arsenal loans out Maitland-Niles and Willock 0:55 min Matip out for rest of season as Klopp hails Kabak 0:22 min Mustafi leaves Arsenal to join Schalke 1:28 min LaLiga: Real Betis v Osasuna 3:13 min EFL: Watford v QPR 3:13 min QPR late show rocks Watford's promotion bid 1:39 min Serena sees Aus Open delay as a 'blessing'