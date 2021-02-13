WATCH every Six Nations match LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The reigning champion suffered an opening defeat at home to Scotland last week and initially continued its slow start when Monty Ioane broke the deadlock for Italy after just two minutes and 23 seconds.

But Eddie Jones' side recovered over the course of the first half, scoring three times, including through Jonny May's 32nd Test try.

Anthony Watson's second of the match put the result beyond doubt, before Jack Willis touched down on his Six Nations debut, only to later depart with an apparently serious knee injury that put a dampener on the day.

England is the only Six Nations side never to have lost to Italy but was briefly threatened as a smart move from right to left saw Jacopo Trulla send Ioane through to score for the first time for the Azzurri.

Owen Farrell's penalty cut the deficit, however, and England led in the 14th minute when Jonny Hill forced the ball over from close range for his own maiden international try.

The hosts did not immediately pull out of sight and Paolo Garbisi's kick levelled the match, although Watson soon sauntered through a misshapen Italy defence and a spectacular May effort, leaping over Luca Sperandio's tackle and riding the left-sided corner flag, added to England's advantage.

Italy scored first again after the break through Garbisi's penalty, but Watson picked off a slack pass to race away for another try, awarded despite the TMO's (television match official) interest in a prior Farrell challenge.

The scoring continued when Willis bundled over after a weaving Dan Robson run shortly before he was injured in a ruck, then the sides traded tries as Tomasso Allan ran through the middle for Italy but England responded with Elliot Daly in the clear on the left.