There was little to separate the fierce rivals on a bleak day in Edinburgh, lashed by Storm Ciara, after Adam Hastings's penalty brought Scotland level after Owen Farrell's strike from the tee in the first half.

That was until replacement prop Genge touched down 10 minutes from time after England was awarded a scrum five yards from the post when Stuart Hogg was adjudged to have made downward pressure on the ball, having spilled it over his own line.

Farrell missed three penalties, with the rain teeming down and wind howling, but was successful with a second to increase his side's lead after adding the extras to Genge's try.

A second Hastings penalty reduced the deficit to seven points, but the Rugby World Cup runner-up held on to beat its old rival for the first time in three years.

England deserved to win an ugly contest after losing to France on the opening weekend of the Six Nations, while Scotland has now lost two from two, Hogg's mistake proving to be pivotal after the captain inexplicably dropped the ball when he should have scored against Ireland last week.