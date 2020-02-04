Tuilagi ruled out of Scotland showdown

Tuilagi limped out of the 24-17 Six Nations defeat at the hands of France at the Stade de France on Sunday, but was named in a 35-man squad for the showdown with Gregor Townsend's men.

Head coach Eddie Jones confirmed on Tuesday that the 28-year-old has been ruled out of England's second match of the tournament. but is optimistic he will be able to return against Ireland at Twickenham on February 23.

"Manu had his MRI scan last night and he has a slight, low-grade adductor strain. We're hopeful he'll be fit for Ireland. It's very good news, outstanding news," said Jones.

The Rugby World Cup runners-up are taking no risks with the Leicester Tigers powerhouse, whose career was almost ended by a groin injury six years ago.

Jonathan Joseph would appear the most likely take the number 13 shirt after coming off the bench to replace Tuilagi in Paris, or Elliot Daly could be moved inside from the wing.

Ollie Devoto and Fraser Dingwall are the other midfield options for Jones.