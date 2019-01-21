Scotland calls up four as Hamish Watson drops out

Watson sustained a suspected broken hand in Edinburgh's European Champions Cup win over Montpellier on Friday.

Glasgow Warriors trio Sam Johnson (concussion), Jonny Gray (shoulder) and Ryan Wilson (shoulder) are also dealing with injuries but will remain in camp.

Given those injury concerns, Townsend has called up three further Glasgow players in centre Alex Dunbar, second-row Rob Harley and uncapped back-row forward Matt Smith.

Another potential debutant, Edinburgh back-row Luke Crosbie, completes the quartet of additions to Scotland's squad.