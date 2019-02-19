Italy captain Parisse to miss Ireland clash

The number eight took a blow to the head while playing in Stade Francais' 24-13 win over Lyon.

On Tuesday, the Italian Rugby Federation confirmed he will be unable to take on the defending champions in Rome on Sunday as he continues to go through the return-to-play protocols.

Although he will play no part in the contest at the Stadio Olimpico, Parisse will remain with the squad to offer support to his team-mates.

Parisse broke the Six Nations appearance record when he led Italy in their tournament opener against Scotland.

Italy lost that fixture and were also beaten by Wales last time out, stretching its record run of successive Six Nations defeats to 19.