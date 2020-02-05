Leinster lock James Ryan has signed a new three-year contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

Ryan has made a massive impact for Ireland since his first call-up, scoring a try less than a minute into his debut against United States aged only 20.

Since then the 23 year-old has won 24 caps and played a huge part in Leinster's 2018 European Champions Cup triumph.

Ryan won back-to-back Pro14 titles in the past two seasons with Leinster and has been billed as a future captain of his country.

"I am delighted to sign an IRFU contract," said Ryan.

"A lot has been packed into the start of my professional career with both Ireland and Leinster, and there has been some great success and a few disappointments, but I am involved in two very exciting squads that want to be challenging for trophies."

David Nucifora, the IRFU high performance director, said: "James is still a young man but he has delivered consistent high-level performances for both Ireland and Leinster.

"He is growing into a leadership role with the national team and has a big future for both Ireland and Leinster."