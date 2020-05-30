Franco Smith gets Italy job on permanent basis

Smith took the reins on an interim basis last November after Conor O'Shea stepped down from the role in the wake of the Rugby World Cup.

The former South Africa international was to take charge while the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) searched for a long-term appointment to be made by 1 July this year.

But Smith, who oversaw three Six Nations defeats before the championship was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, has landed the job after an FIR federal council meeting.

The 47-year-old will continue to be assisted by a coaching team that also includes Giampiero De Carli and Marius Goosen.

Smith's contract will reportedly run until after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.