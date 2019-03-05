Ewels called up as Itoje limps out of training

Second row Itoje missed the win over France and the defeat to Wales in Cardiff that ended England's Six Nations Grand Slam hopes with a knee injury sustained in the tournament opener against Ireland on 2 February.

He was considered in the running to take on the Azzurri but limped out of training midweek after hurting the same knee.

Ewels has 10 caps to his name, his last coming in November against Australia.

Gloucester's Ollie Thorley has also been named in the squad as injury cover for Jack Nowell, who suffered a shoulder stinger against Wales.