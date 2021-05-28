Venezia back in Serie A after 19-year absence

Venezia was last in Serie A in 2001-02, but having led 1-0 from the first leg, their hopes of a return to the top flight were dented when Federico Proia scored in the 26th minute to put Cittadella ahead on Thursday.

Indeed, its chances appeared to be slim as Cittadella piled on the pressure, with the visitor mustering 16 attempts in total, with five – including its goal – on target.

But a battling Venezia performance, which also included Mattia Aramu, who had already been subbed off, being sent off for foul language, came good in the 93rd minute when Bocalon struck to secure a long-awaited return to the big time.

Venezia, which finished fifth in Serie B, follow Empoli and second-placed Salernitana into the top tier for the 2021-2022 campaign.