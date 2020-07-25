Crotone celebrates 'beautiful' promotion

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

A 5-1 thrashing of Livorno and Spezia's draw with Cremonese saw the Pitagorici seal a top-flight spot for just the third time.

Crotone finished 17th in 2016-2017 but was relegated a year later.

"This Serie A [promotion] is perhaps the most beautiful success since I've been at Crotone," Vrenna said.

"We need to enjoy this day of celebration and then let's try to finish the league in the best way. Then, we'll start planning for next season."

Crotone, which has scored a club-record 62 goals in Serie B this season and enjoyed a 12-game winning run, will join Benevento in moving up to the top tier next term.

It hosts Frosinone on Monday (AEST) before concluding its 2019-2020 campaign away to Trapani on 1 August (AEST).