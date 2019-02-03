With the distraction of the transfer window out of the way, Ivan Perisic was back for the Nerazzurri but they still lacked fluency as they followed up a Coppa Italia exit on penalties to Lazio by losing at home.

Bologna - led by ex-Inter man Mihajlovic in the first match of his second stint as coach - fully deserved a half-time lead secured by Federico Santander, who threatened throughout.

Inter's response after the break was tame, with Luciano Spalletti's team struggling to service Mauro Icardi as it made it far too easy for a determined opponent.

Icardi should have scored inside the first minute, blazing wide after a dreadful Andrea Poli back pass, but Bologna soon came into its own.

Samir Handanovic was alert to parry from Riccardo Orsolini and then had to make a wonderful stop to deny the dangerous Santander.

Inter was on the ropes and it fell behind when Santander flicked a near-post header into the net from a left-wing corner for Bologna, with a dismal first half capped as Matias Vecino hacked at a clear opportunity at the other end.

Lukasz Skorupski blocked bravely from Radja Nainggolan shortly after the restart, before a long throw presented an opportunity for half-time substitute Lautaro Martinez, who wastefully screwed his header wide.

Spalletti sent on Andrea Ranocchia to add size to the attack with 15 minutes remaining as Inter pushed for an equaliser, but Skorupski beat away a left-footed volley from the centre-back and Bologna held on.