Simone Inzaghi appointed at Inter to replace Conte June 3, 2021 13:05 0:30 min Simone Inzaghi is the new man in charge at Inter, taking up the job a week after Lazio confirmed his departure. Inter confirmed the appointment of Simone Inzaghi as its new manager. 🚨 | ANNUNCIO Simone Inzaghi è il nuovo allenatore dell'Inter! ⚫🔵 👉 https://t.co/dkHJDP4Ler#WelcomeSimone #IMInter pic.twitter.com/Z0sQLaukIB — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) June 3, 2021 News Internazionale Football Serie A Simone Inzaghi