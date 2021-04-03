WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Three goals in 33 minutes from Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen and Dries Mertens looked to have sealed victory early for Gennaro Gattuso's side.

However Crotone fought back to 3-3 largely thanks to a double from Nigerian Simy the 25th and 48th minutes.

But Giovanni Di Lorenzo made sure the home side did take the win with his 72nd-minute strike.

Roma, meanwhile, stretched its winless run to a three matches with a 2-2 stalemate at Sassuolo.

Elsewhere, Atalanta is two points behind AC Milan in third after a 3-2 win against Udinese, which came thanks to a first-half Luis Muriel brace and Duvan Zapata adding a third.