At a meeting on Tuesday (AEST), the governing body's proposal to use either a play-off system or an algorithm to calculate final standings in the event of all matches not being completed passed a federal council vote – despite opposition from some clubs.

Serie A will resume on 20 June, having been suspended on 9 March, with the season now set to conclude on 2 August.

If health and safety concerns mean all matches cannot be completed, the preference would be for a yet-to-be determined system of play-offs to decide final league positions.

In the event of play-offs not being possible, an algorithm based on teams' home and away results would be used to calculate an estimated final points total.

While this method would still determine which teams qualify for European competitions and which are relegated, the Scudetto would not be awarded.

There are 12 full rounds of Serie A fixtures still to play, along with four games that were postponed from matchweek 25.

Juventus is aiming to secure a ninth consecutive title and hold a one-point advantage over Lazio at the summit. Inter is eight points shy of Lazio in third but six ahead of Atalanta, which occupies the final Champions League qualification slot.

Lecce, SPAL and Brescia are in the relegation places.

If Serie A does not resume as planned on 20 June, the FIGC has established a deadline of 10 July to decide whether a restart is possible.

Any club found to be in violation of COVID-19 health protocols will face sanctions from the league, ranging from a fine to a points deduction or possible expulsion from the championship.

"The seriousness of the violation is assessed on the basis of the risk to the health of the players, staff, referees and all the workers exposed to the contagion by COVID-19, as well as the ascertained will to alter the performance or the result of a game or competition," a statement read.

Serie A and Serie B are the only divisions in Italy that will resume, with a resumption for the women's Serie A campaign ruled out.

Vicenza, Reggina and Monza – the latter owned by Silvio Berlusconi – will be promoted after Serie C was wrapped up early, with the final promotion spot to be decided via a play-off.

As a result of the rearranged calendar, the FIGC has moved Italy's 2020 transfer window to take place between 1 September and 5 October. The mid-season window will be from 4 January to 31 January.