Sassuolo v Fiorentina June 2, 2023 22:39 7:13 min Serie A: Sassuolo v Fiorentina WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day free trial Highlights Fiorentina Sassuolo Football Serie A -Latest Videos 7:13 min Serie A: Sassuolo v Fiorentina 1:09 min Mourinho charged by UEFA over referee criticism 5:13 min Partick stings Ross County in playoff first leg 4:53 min Stuttgart takes the advantage in play-off tie 0:34 min PGMOL condemns abuse of referee Anthony Taylor 0:56 min Hislop hopes to see Messi move to MLS 1:40 min Kyogo ‘bullish’ about making Scottish Cup final 1:40 min Postecoglou not being distracted by Spurs links 1:10 min Galtier confirms Messi to leave PSG 0:34 min UEFA to investigate Mourinho’s referee rant