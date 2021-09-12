The win leaves Roma top of Serie A, continuing its perfect start to the campaign under Mourinho, while Sassuolo sits in ninth.

Bryan Cristante put the home side ahead in the 37th minute, before Filip Duricic pulled one back for Sassuolo 12 minutes into the second half.

Roma appear consigned for a draw, until El Shaarawy produced a stoppage-time stunner to send the Stadio Olimipico into a frenzy.

As the players celebrated with the supporters, Mourinho was bolted down the touchline to join his players in celebration, capping off a night to remember for the special one.

"During the week I was lying, even to myself, by saying that this was not a special match. I was trying to convince myself of that," Mourinho said.

"It was a special match, with a special number for me; it was my 1000th game on the bench. I wanted to remember it for the rest of my life. I did not want to lose."