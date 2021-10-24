Roma bounces back to end Napoli's win streak October 24, 2021 21:35 4:01 min Napoli dropped points for the first time this season, as Roma regrouped from a humiliating 6-1 defeat in the UEFA Conference League with a goalless draw at the Stadio Olimpico. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Napoli Roma Football Serie A -Latest Videos 4:37 min LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad 5:29 min SPFL: Ross County v Livingston 5:48 min SPFL: Hearts of Midlothian v Dundee FC 5:40 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Hibernian 5:33 min Rangers beats St Mirren to extend lead at summit 5:24 min SPFL: Dundee United v Motherwell 6:46 min Ligue 1: Marseille v PSG 4:37 min Suarez double drags Atleti back from behind 7:38 min Serie A: Inter Milan v Juventus 7:38 min Dybala strikes late Juve denies Inter derby win