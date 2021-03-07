Rade Krunic and Diogo Dalot scored superb first Serie A goals to move second-placed Milan three points behind leader Inter.

Krunic opened the scoring with a sublime first-half free-kick and Dalot doubled their lead with a classy strike early in the second half.

Rossoneri head coach Pioli was proud of the way his side extended its unbeaten run to four matches ahead of a Europa League round-of-16 first-leg tie at Manchester United on Friday (AEDT).

He said. "We have shown that we have belief. It was a difficult match."

Pioli said: "We are not Martians, we are a young team of the which everyone was proud of and which everyone now asks for continuity.

"But we know how to overcome our defects, we know our strength and merits."

Theo Hernandez and Ante Rebic were added to Milan's injury list following the draw with Udinese, but Pioli says they will not complain about absentees, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic also sidelined.

He said: "We were good at not feeling sorry for ourselves, we must be balanced in evaluating our performance, even when we win."