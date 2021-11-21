Osimhen was hurt in a clash of heads with Inter defender Milan Skriniar as the Nerazzurri ended leaders Napoli's unbeaten start to the season on Monday (AEDT).

He was substituted in the 55th minute and taken for tests, which the club later confirmed had revealed "multiple displaced fractures of the left orbit and cheekbone".

"The player will undergo surgery in the next few days and will remain under observation at Niguarda Hospital in Milan tonight [Sunday]," Napoli said.

Osimhen is Napoli's leading goalscorer in 2021-22, with five in Serie A and four in the Europa League.

The Nigeria international scored seven times in September alone, a tally matched only by Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema across Europe's top-five leagues.

Only Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland was younger than Osimhen, who turns 23 next month, among players in those top-five leagues to score 10 or more goals in both 2019-20 and 2020-21.