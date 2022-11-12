MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Goals from Victor Oshimhen, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas had the hosts in full control but two goals in the final 11 minutes, from Ilija Nestorovski and Lazar Samardzic, led to a nervy finish for Luciano Spalletti's side.

Standing firm to hold on for a 3-2 victory, Napoli moved 11 points clear of Lazio at the summit of Serie A.

Lazio faces Juventus on Monday (AEDT) after Spalletti's side became only the second team to win at least 13 of its first 15 matches, Juventus having done so on four previous occasions, most recently in 2018-2019.

Stretching back to last season, Napoli stands undefeated in ist past 19 Serie A matches and has won 17 of those games, scoring 50 goals in the process.

Napoli now faces an extended break because of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, not taking to the field again until 5 January (AEDT) for what could be a stern challenge against Inter Milan.

The Neapolitan side has won Serie A just twice before in its history, with its most recent triumph coming in the 1989-1990 season.