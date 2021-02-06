MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Goran Pandev scored twice against his former club, which lost 6-0 in the reverse fixture.

Napoli was struggling without defensive duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Faouzi Ghoulam, who tested positive for COVID-19, with forward Dries Mertens also out injured.

Milan Badelj teed up Pandev for the opener after 11 minutes, getting the second off a Miha Zajc cross 15 minutes later.

Matteo Politano then pulled a goal back with 11 minutes to go.

Genoa has now moved up to 11th, having been 19th after 13 games in late December when Davide Ballardini returned as coach.

"The coach has given us a lot, serenity and confidence," Pandev said.

"For us these are three very important points because we are not safe yet."

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso lamented a missed opportunity before next week's game at home against Juventus.

"There is a lot of regret, this year we are conceding many goals which are identical and this hurts us."