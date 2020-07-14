The forward is said to have hit his head on the side of the pool at a gathering with team-mates, but reports said hospital tests for head trauma came back negative.

Atalanta confirmed Muriel was unavailable for Wednesday's game as a result of an accident, but the Colombia international did not suffer any serious injuries and is set to return to training on Thursday.

"I'm fine, I'm home. Fortunately, nothing serious happened," Muriel posted on Instagram.

"Tonight I will be at the stadium to cheer @atalantabc, and already tomorrow I will return to train with my team-mates. Thank you for the affection you have shown me in these hours."

A brief Atalanta statement read: "Atalanta BC announces that, following a domestic accident, the player Luis Muriel will not be available for the Atalanta-Brescia match.

"The player will be available for the training session tomorrow, July 15th."

Muriel has scored 17 goals in 29 Serie A appearances for Atalanta, who is now second in the top flight, six points behind leaders Juventus.