Martinez, who is contracted to the Serie A champion until 2023, was linked with the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Barcelona during the last transfer window but remained at San Siro.

Inter chief executive Beppe Marotta stated in August that the Argentina international had turned down "lucrative offers" to stay at the club.

Martinez has made a great start to the season, scoring five goals in six Serie A games for the Nerazzurri.

The 24-year-old's representative, Alejandro Camano, suggested progress is being made with talks over a new contract.

He said: "I can say that he is happy in Italy, and he really likes Italian football.

"We have been discussing the renewal for some time with Inter, and I am really confident, the path we have taken is the right one.

"Serie A is an important and different championship compared to that of a few years ago.

"Lautaro is very happy to play with high quality players such as Edin Dzeko and Joaquin Correa. All three are terrible strikers for opposing defences."