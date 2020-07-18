WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

The Rossoneri extended its unbeaten run to nine matches to stay on course for a UEFA Europa League spot, outclassing its former coach Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna side at San Siro on Sunday (AEST).

Saelemaekers put them in front and Hakan Calhanoglu capitalised on a howler from goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski to double the Rossoneri's lead as they knocked the ball around with a swagger.

Takehiro Tomiyasu pulled one back late in the first half with a rasping strike, but goals from Bennacer and Ante Rebic in the space of eight minutes put Milan out of sight.

Davide Calabria added a fifth in the closing stages to cap a magnificent performance from Milan.

Milan swarmed forward from the start and was in front after 10 minutes, Rebic showing great trickery before backheeling to the onrushing Theo Hernandez, whose cross was fired into the far corner first time by Saelemaekers after a clever dummy from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Rebic came close before Skorupski gifted Milan a second goal, the goalkeeper’s attempted clearance coming after a backpass from Riccardo Orsolini and allowing Calhanoglu to drill home 24 minutes in.

Milan was rampant and Franck Kessie rattled the post, but Bologna was back in it courtesy of a great finish from Tomiyasu, who cut inside and fired into the top corner from 20 yards just before the break.

The Rossoneri resumed control after the break, though, Bennacer slotting home after being played in by Calhanoglu and Rebic turning sharply before finishing with his left foot after 57 minutes having been set up by Ibrahimovic.

Kessie had a shot cleared off the line and Federico Santander was unable to pull one back with an indirect free-kick inside the penalty area at the other end.

Calabria swept home his first goal of the season in stoppage-time to round off a brilliant move involving Rafael Leao and put the icing on the cake.