Lecce v Bologna June 5, 2023 01:36 4:09 min Serie A: Lecce v Bologna MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Bologna Football Serie A Lecce -Latest Videos 4:09 min Serie A: Lecce v Bologna 4:28 min Serie A: Atalanta v Monza 0:41 min Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces retirement at 41 4:20 min Roma leaves Spezia to face relegation play-off 0:33 min Ancelotti stunned by Benzema's Real Madrid exit 4:13 min Juventus wins but misses out on top-six finish 4:23 min Leao double condemns Verona to relegation play-off 7:23 min Ross County edges Partick Thistle in playoff epic 0:41 min Benzema gets farewell goal in Real Madrid draw 4:12 min Osimhen clinches golden boot as Napoli beats Samp