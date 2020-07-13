Inter v Torino July 14, 2020 00:40 4:23 min Serie A: Inter v Torino WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT Highlights Internazionale Torino Football Serie A -Latest Videos 4:23 min MLS: LAFC v Houston Dynamo 5:44 min Zidane avoids title talk as Real Madrid closes in 1:30 min Premier League: Manchester United v Southampton 2:20 min Dreams come true as Wycombe clinches promotion 4:23 min Serie A: Inter v Torino 5:44 min LaLiga: Granada v Real Madrid 5:44 min Madrid on the cusp of title after beating Granada 1:00 min LaLiga: Villarreal v Real Sociedad 1:23 min LaLiga: Alaves v Getafe 4:23 min Inter beats Torino to go second