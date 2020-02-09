Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to haunt his former club with a goal and an assist for Ante Rebic as Milan raced ahead before half-time, but the 38-year-old striker could not maintain his unbeaten run since returning to San Siro in January.

The Rossoneri's hopes of causing an upset faded in the space of two second-half minutes that saw Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino plunder quick-fire goals to get Inter back on level terms.

Antonio Conte's men took the lead 20 minutes from time through Stefan de Vrij's superbly executed header and Christian Eriksen almost added a fourth from a stunning free-kick that hit the underside of the bar from miles out before bouncing back into play, much to the relief of Milan goalkeeper Gigi Donnamurra.

But Romelu Lukaku made sure of the result not long after, scoring in second-half stoppage-time to make sure his side leapfrogged Lazio and Juventus into top spot.